Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Lucid Group FY2025 Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lucid Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $200.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 131.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 238,628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

