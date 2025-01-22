Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts AQST FY2025 Earnings

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.71. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 984,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 73,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 90,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

