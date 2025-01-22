Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts CLDX FY2025 Earnings

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.61) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. The trade was a 39.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

