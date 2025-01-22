Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on MKS Instruments FY2025 Earnings

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $8.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 271.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $97.54 and a 1-year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

