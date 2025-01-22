Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.