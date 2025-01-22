Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $198.76 and last traded at $196.59, with a volume of 727318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.21.

The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

