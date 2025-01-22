Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.07. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 194,634 shares trading hands.

Capstone Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.44.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

