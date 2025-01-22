Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.07. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 194,634 shares trading hands.
Capstone Companies Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.44.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Companies
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.