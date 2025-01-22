Capstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 425,452 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,716,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 14.4% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

