Capstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

BATS EFV opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

