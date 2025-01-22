CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

