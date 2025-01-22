Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.81, but opened at $26.16. Celsius shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 1,865,900 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Celsius Trading Down 3.8 %

Insider Transactions at Celsius

The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 993.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,859 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $30,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,024,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

