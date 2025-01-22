Cetera Trust Company N.A Boosts Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.5 %

ITCI opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.