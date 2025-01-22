Cetera Trust Company N.A Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.6% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $314.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.68 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

