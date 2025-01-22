Cetera Trust Company N.A Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Trust Company N.A cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CVS Health stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

