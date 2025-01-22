Cetera Trust Company N.A Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

