Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.69. 11,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $301.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

