Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $86,845,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

