Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

