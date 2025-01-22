Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.22 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day moving average of $195.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

