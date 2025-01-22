Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 4,985 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 180,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Copart by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

