Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 428967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 332.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,289 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 331,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

