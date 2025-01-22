CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.43 ($0.18), with a volume of 475900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).
CleanTech Lithium Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of -0.79.
CleanTech Lithium Company Profile
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
Further Reading
