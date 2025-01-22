Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

