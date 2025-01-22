Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,293 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $205.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $221.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

