Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $634.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.24 and a 12 month high of $635.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.32 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

