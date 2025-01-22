Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $998,000 Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,510 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $851.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

