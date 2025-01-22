Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

