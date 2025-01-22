Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4241 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Clicks Group Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Clicks Group has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $47.20.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.