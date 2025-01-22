Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4241 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Clicks Group Stock Down 4.7 %
OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Clicks Group has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $47.20.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- After a Reset Year, Is Moderna Stock Poised for a Comeback?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Retail Trends Spark Analyst Upgrades for DICK’s Sporting Goods
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Teck Resources: America’s Ally in Rare Earth Elements
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.