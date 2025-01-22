Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.10. 3,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

Get Clough Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Long/Short Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Long/Short Equity ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clough Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 28.55% of Clough Long/Short Equity ETF worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.