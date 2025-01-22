Commons Capital LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 350.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

