Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 2.2 %

BBCP stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.12. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.68.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.