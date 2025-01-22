Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.96 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.10), with a volume of 1335722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.25 ($2.11).

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £145.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

