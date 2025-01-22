Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 505.11 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.60). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 457 ($5.63), with a volume of 231,703 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £722.11 million, a P/E ratio of 455.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 478.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 504.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Stephen Redmond acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £48,200 ($59,337.68). Also, insider Trevor Carvey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($87,898.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $19,250,000. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

