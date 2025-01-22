Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

