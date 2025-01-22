Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Acquires $186,390.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STZ opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.51 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

