Contrasting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) & Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Soligenix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 10 0 2.91 Soligenix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $68.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Soligenix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.6% of Soligenix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Soligenix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Soligenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals -230.07% -367.36% -77.47% Soligenix -1,473.38% -223.29% -74.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Soligenix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $77.43 million 45.66 -$184.68 million ($4.33) -13.28 Soligenix $840,000.00 7.17 -$6.14 million ($7.53) -0.32

Soligenix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soligenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligenix has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Soligenix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome. It is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, and other MC4R disorders. The company has licensing agreements with LG Chem, Ltd; Ipsen Pharma S.A.S; Camurus; RareStone Group Ltd.; and LG Chem, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase Ia, Ib, and Ic clinical trials; SGX943, a therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and emerging infectious diseases; ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines; and CiVax, a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

