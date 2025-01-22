Cormark Has Positive Estimate for B2Gold FY2024 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

BTO stock opened at C$3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.84.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin bought 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -129.41%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

