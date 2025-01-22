Cosmos Health Inc. Enters into Patent and Technology License Agreement with DocPharma Single SA. (Greece)

Cosmos Health Inc. recently announced that it has entered into a Patent and Technology License Agreement with DocPharma Single SA. (Greece) on December 31, 2024. The agreement grants Cosmos Health Inc. a royalty-bearing, exclusive worldwide license to actively commercialize at least one of two patents for the treatment of cancer. The patents, filed in 2016 and 2017 respectively, cover research, preclinical and clinical trials up to Phase III studies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cosmos Health Inc. has the right to sublicense and an optional buy-out for a total amount of EUR 7,500,000, divided into EUR 4,000,000 for Patent 1 and EUR 3,500,000 for Patent 2. The company is required to make an initial payment of $500,000 by the end of 2024. During the five-year Start-Up Term from 2025 to 2030, Cosmos Health Inc. will pay Licensor a fixed amount of EUR 350,000 annually. After this period, the company will pay a running royalty of one and a half percent (1.5%) of annual Net Sales for Licensed Products covered by the patents.

Moreover, the agreement allows Cosmos Health Inc. the right to terminate for convenience with a 30-day notice period. Licensor, on the other hand, may terminate for breach or default by the company if not cured within 60 days or upon the company’s bankruptcy, insolvency, or receivership. The Agreement is governed by New York law and is subject to New York courts.

This agreement marks a significant step for Cosmos Health Inc. in expanding its capabilities in cancer treatment research and development. The company’s partnership with DocPharma Single SA. (Greece) underscores their commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the field of oncology.

In conjunction with this agreement, Cosmos Health Inc. disclosed this information in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No other financial details related to the agreement have been disclosed at this time.

This development signifies a strategic move for Cosmos Health Inc. in enhancing its portfolio and contributing to advancements in cancer treatment research and development. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to observe the impact of this collaboration on the company’s future growth trajectory.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

