CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,326,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of CRSP opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

