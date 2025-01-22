Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRB opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

