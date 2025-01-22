CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $366.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.47, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.