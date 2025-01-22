CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $349.55 and last traded at $357.00. 5,025,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,670,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.16 and its 200 day moving average is $311.67. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 718.47, a PEG ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

