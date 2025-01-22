CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 2.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $370.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $375.05 and last traded at $374.72. Approximately 914,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,759,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.41.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

