CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 98,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,485,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

CureVac Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $891.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

