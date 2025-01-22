Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

