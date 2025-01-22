Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2025

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 1,264,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 687,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.