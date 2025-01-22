Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading 2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 1,264,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 687,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

