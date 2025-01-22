Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,643 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.