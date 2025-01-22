Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

