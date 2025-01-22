Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.85 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Chubb stock opened at $268.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $237.67 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

