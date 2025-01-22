Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,171 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $530.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $580.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

